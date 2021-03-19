Texas Heart Institute names CEO

The Texas Heart Institute in Houston announced March 16 that Joseph Rogers, MD, will become president and CEO effective May 17.

Dr. Rogers is the CMO at Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System and professor of medicine in cardiology at Duke's school of medicine.

He has led cardiac care programs, including heart transplant and heart failure programs, at both Duke and St. Louis-based Washington University.

Dr. Rogers research efforts are focused on left ventricular assist devices. He earned his medical degree at the University of Nebraska in Omaha in 1988.

