Kettering Health Network, Ohio hospital to open heart clinic

Dayton, Ohio-based Kettering Health Network partnered with The Christ Hospital Health Network to open the region's first heart failure clinic.

"This partnership will allow us to work together to ensure cardiovascular patients have the access they need closer to home," Brian Schwartz, MD, Kettering Health Network's heart and vascular medical director, said in a March 17 announcement.

The Christ Hospital's Eugene Chung, MD, Gregory Egnaczyk, MD, and Thomas O'Brien, MD, will serve as the clinic's heart failure physicians.

The clinic, located at Kettering (Ohio) Medical Center, is open every Thursday.

More articles on cardiology:

Illinois hopsital reignites heart transplant program

Patient genetic testing helpful when selecting blood thinner, Mayo study suggests

7 hospitals with newly launched heart centers, clinics

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.