American Heart Association awards $900K to congenital heart researchers

The American Heart Association and the Children's Heart Foundation granted $917,426 to eight researchers leading studies focused on improving the understanding and treatment of congenital heart defects.

This marks the eighth round of funding for the Congenital Heart Defects Research Awards program, according to a March 8 announcement. The organizations have committed to providing $14.3 million over 10 years to fund the CHD research program.

"By funding research directly related to advancing the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of congenital heart defects, we are investing critical resources for more children to survive into healthy adulthoods," said Mitch Elkind, MD, AHA president and professor of neurology and epidemiology at New York City-based Columbia University.

To view the list of recipients, click here.

