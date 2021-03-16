14 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Fourteen hospitals or health systems have announced, advanced or completed construction projects since March 5:

1. University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center plans $236M expansion

Cleveland-based University Hospitals is planning a $236 million expansion of its Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, Ohio.

2. Hospital for Special Surgery gets $35M gift for 12-story medical tower

The Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City received a $35 million donation to support construction of its 12-story medical tower, the hospital said March 16.

3. California hospital foundation receives $50M gift to support capital expansion

Providence Tarzana Foundation received a $50 million donation to support the expansion and renovation of Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Los Angeles.

4. AdventHealth to invest $400M in West Florida expansions

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth plans to invest $400 million into capital projects for its West Florida division.

5. NewYork-Presbyterian opens 400,000-square-foot surgery center

NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in New York City opened its six-story, 400,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center, the hospital said March 15.

6. TriHealth plans $140M in upgrades for Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati

Cincinnati-based TriHealth plans to invest $140 million in upgrades at its Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati.

7. Boca Raton Regional Hospital planning 9-story patient tower

Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital filed plans to build a nine-story patient tower on its campus.

8. UC Davis Health planning medical campus with 120-bed hospital in Rocklin

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health plans to build a medical campus that will include a 120-bed hospital, 110-room hotel and research space.

9. Atlantic Health System opens aortic center

Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System has opened an aortic center at Morristown Medical Center, the health system said March 10.

10. Michigan Medicine to start building $920M hospital

Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine will start construction on its $920 million hospital in the coming months, after delaying the project last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a March 8 health system update.

11. Rutgers, RWJBarnabas' free-standing cancer pavilion slated to open in 2024

A massive free-standing cancer pavilion in New Brunswick, N.J., which will be the state's first, is tentatively scheduled to open in 2024.

12. NYU Langone unveils pediatric congenital heart center

NYU Langone Health opened a pediatric congenital heart center at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital in New York City.

13. Boxed out of Elk Grove, California university eyes new location for teaching hospital

California Northstate University is eying Rancho Cordova, Calif., as a potential site for its new teaching hospital after being denied approval to build it in Elk Grove, Calif.



14. Ballad Health to invest $60M in pediatric network

Ballad Health is investing $60 million in a new pediatric care network, the Johnson City, Tenn.-based health system said March 4.

