UC Davis Health planning medical campus with 120-bed hospital in Rocklin

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health plans to build a medical campus that will include a 120-bed hospital, 110-room hotel and research space, according to The Sacramento Business Journal.

The campus would be built in Rocklin, Calif., next to a three-story medical office operated by UC Davis Health and San Francisco-based Dignity Health.

In addition to a hospital, hotel and space for research, the campus would include a 50-bed skilled nursing facility, an ambulatory surgery center with four operating rooms, a medical office building and 2,500 parking spaces.

UC Davis said it is about to begin the environmental review process for the project and will start discussions on the scope of the project with Rocklin officials. UC Davis declined to provide the Journal an estimate of what the medical campus will cost.

The academic health system revealed plans for the 835,000-square-foot project in a public notice last week.

The project is one of several in the works for UC Davis Health. The university is also planning to build a 16-story, $3.75 billion tower at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento and confirmed it purchased 36 acres of land in Folsom, Calif.

