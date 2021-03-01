UC Davis Health plans $3.75B expansion

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health plans to invest $3.75 billion into a campus expansion that includes ensuring the campus meets the state's new earthquake safety mandates.

The preliminary plan calls for building a 16-story inpatient hospital and a five-story pavilion. Those would replace existing patient care facilities that are not seismically retrofitted.

Upon completion, the new hospital will house 700 licensed beds, up from the 625 UC Davis currently has. The square footage of the new hospital will be nearly double to accomodate a higher number of private rooms.

UC Davis Health officials said they will solicit community input on the plan for the new tower, which is expected to be located next to the existing hospital.



Planning and design for the $3.75 billion project is expected to take three years. The facility must meet California's new earthquake safety standards, which take effect in 2030.

