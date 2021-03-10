Rutgers, RWJBarnabas' free-standing cancer pavilion slated to open in 2024

A massive free-standing cancer pavilion in New Brunswick, N.J., which will be the state's first, is tentatively scheduled to open in 2024, Jersey's Best reported March 10.

The 517,000-square-foot facility, which is a partnership between West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute in New Brunswick, will house inpatient and outpatient care, research laboratories, retail space and ancillary services such as faculty offices.

Outpatient care will include 84 outpatient bays for chemotherapy treatment and dozens of exam rooms, among other features.

For inpatient care, the facility will have capacity for 96 beds and a floor dedicated to surgical and procedure rooms.

"I think it's really going to be the glue that pulls our entire program together and provide the level of cancer care that folks often think they need to travel to another city or state for," Steven Libutti, MD, director of the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and senior vice president of oncology services at RWJBarnabas Health, told Jersey's Best. "This brings it right to their doorstep."

Clinical services at Rutgers existing cancer institute building will be moved out of that facility and into the new cancer pavilion once it is up and running. Administrative offices will replace the free space at the existing building.

