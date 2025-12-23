AstraZeneca lung cancer drug combo misses mark in phase 3 trial

AstraZeneca’s LATIFY phase 3 trial evaluating ceralasertib in combination with Imfinzi did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

Ceralasertib is an oral ATR kinase inhibitor designed to enhance anti-tumor immune activity, while Imfinzi is a PD-L1 inhibitor approved for multiple lung and other cancers. AstraZeneca said the combination was generally well tolerated and that no new safety concerns were identified, according to a Dec. 22 news release from the company.

The global trial enrolled 594 patients across more than 20 countries. It studied patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer without actionable genomic alterations whose disease had progressed following immunotherapy and platinum-based chemotherapy. Participants were randomized to receive ceralasertib and Imfinzi or standard-of-care docetaxel.