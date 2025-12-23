Hartford HealthCare receives $15M for cancer care upgrades

Hartford HealthCare’s St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport, Conn., has received a $15 million gift from the estate of Neil Mellen to expand and modernize its inpatient oncology unit.

The donation — one of the largest in Hartford HealthCare’s history — will support upgrades at the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute at St. Vincent’s, a care partner of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, according to a Dec. 22 news release. Planned improvements include advanced treatment spaces, patient comfort enhancements and new clinical technology.

The gift builds on more than 15 years of philanthropic support from Mr. Mellen. His previous contributions include a $500,000 gift in 2009 to establish the Nancy Ann Mellen Infusion Center, a $250,000 gift in 2022 to support the ICU, and $4.25 million for critical care and emergency services.

System leaders said the investment will enhance patient experience and expand oncology capabilities for the region.