AdventHealth to invest $400M in West Florida expansions

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth plans to invest $400 million into capital projects for its West Florida division, according to The Tampa Bay Business Journal.

One of the major projects is a $220 million, 80-bed hospital in Florida's South Hillsborough County. Construction of the facility, which will include 100,000 square feet of medical office space, is slated to begin this year.

In addition to the new hospital, AdventHealth has invested about $100 million to expand care pavilions across the state, according to the report. These pavilions offer primary care, pharmacies and lab and imaging services. Two of these care pavilions are under construction in the Tampa region.

The investment also includes an expansion at AdventHealth Carrollwood in Tampa and building a 13,000-square-foot, 24-bed inpatient oncology unit at AdventHealth Wesley Chapel (Fla.).

