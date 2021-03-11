Boxed out of Elk Grove, California university eyes new location for teaching hospital

California Northstate University is eying Rancho Cordova, Calif., as a potential site for its new teaching hospital after being denied approval to build it in Elk Grove, Calif.

The Elk Grove Planning Commission rejected California Northstate University's proposal to build a teaching hospital in Elk Grove Feb. 18 and voted to send that recommendation of denial to the full city council. In its decision, the planning commission cited issues with the location of the facility.

Days after the project was unanimously rejected, the university said it was pausing activity related to the Elk Grove hospital approval process and reevaluating the project as a whole.

However, the university is now in talks with a different Northern California city to build the facility.

Talks with Rancho Cordova officials are in early stages, according to a news release. But if the facility is built, it would be the city's first hospital.

Officials also said the value of the project could reach $1.2 billion.

"Building a hospital in Rancho Cordova has long been a desire of the city council, and we are excited to be exploring that possibility with California Northstate University," Rancho Cordova Mayor Garrett Gatewood said in a March 10 news release.

