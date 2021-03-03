El Camino Health plans $149M renovation project

Mountain View, Calif.-based El Camino Health plans to invest $149 million to upgrade the women's health and maternity center on its Mountain View campus.

The renovation project will take place in three phases and will include a remodel and expansion of the center's labor and delivery rooms, prep/recovery rooms and postpartum rooms, according to a March 3 news release.

The neonatal intensive care unit will also be upgraded, and there will be a new lobby area, dedicated antepartum rooms and infrastructure upgrades, the health system said.

The project, approved by El Camino Health's board of directors in February, is slated for completion in 2024.

