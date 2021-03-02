Sanford plans new hospital in North Dakota

Sanford Health plans to build a hospital and clinic in Williston, N.D., the Sioux Falls, S.D.-based system said March 2.

The city of Williston and Sanford have signed a letter of intent for the new hospital and clinic and hope to sign a final agreement by Aug. 31.

"This is a game changer for Williston," said City of Williston Mayor Howard Klug. "Our goal is to be a regional center for growth, and expanding healthcare services and infrastructure in our community is an integral part of this."

The next step in the partnership will be forming a community board to work with Sanford and provide guidance on local healthcare priorities, the two parties said.

