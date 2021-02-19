California panel rejects university's plan for $750M teaching hospital

A California planning commission voted against Elk Grove-based California Northstate University's plan to build a $750 million teaching hospital in Elk Grove, according to local news station ABC 10.

The Elk Grove Planning Commission voted 3-0 this week to reject the proposal and will send that recommendation of denial to the full city council.

In its decision, the planning commission cited issues with the location of the facility, according to the Sacramento Business Journal. Specifically, Planning Commission Vice Chair George Murphey said the project's location is on a 200-year flood plain and voted against approval because there is a "want and not a need" to build a hospital in that location, according to the report.



The university filed plans in 2019 seeking approval to build a 250-bed teaching hospital adjacent to its campus in Elk Grove. A second phase called for expanding the hospital to 400 beds within 13 stories.

