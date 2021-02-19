Exceptional Healthcare to break ground on Arizona hospital in March

Exceptional Healthcare, a Texas-based hospital group, will break ground in March on its community hospital in Yuma, Ariz., according to AZ Big Media.

The hospital, the second Exceptional Healthcare hospital in Arizona, will be built in phases. Phase 1 will be 20,000 square feet of construction.

The hospital will house a 24-hour emergency department, digital imaging suite and inpatient and outpatient beds.

The $18 million Yuma facility is slated to open in spring of 2022.

"We are very excited to be entering the Yuma marketplace with the newest Exceptional Healthcare hospital in the state," Saeed Mahboubi, CFO of Exceptional Healthcare, told AZ Big Media. "Arizona is facing a shortage of healthcare facilities and professionals, particularly in rural areas and smaller communities in the state. These new hospitals will fill a critical need and help strengthen the state's overall healthcare infrastructure."

