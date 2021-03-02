HCA, U of Central Florida open 64-bed Florida hospital

The University of Central Florida and HCA Healthcare opened their jointly owned $175 million UCF Lake Nona Medical Center in Orlando March 1.

The 204,709-square-foot hospital, in Orlando's Lake Nona region, has 64 beds, a 20-bed emergency department, four operating rooms, six delivery suites, a medical office building, an imaging department and a cardiac catheterization lab.

The medical center is designed to grow to up to 500 beds.

Orlando-based University of Central Florida will have 20 percent ownership of the hospital, and 50 percent of its governance. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA will have an 80 percent ownership stake in the hospital, and half of the governance.

"The grand opening of UCF Lake Nona Medical Center is the realization of a vision that will impact the community for years to come," said UCF Lake Nona Medical Center CEO Wendy Brandon. "Our team looks forward to becoming more engaged in the region’s wellness and supporting Lake Nona’s commitment to health and well-being."

The organizations broke ground on the hospital in 2018.

