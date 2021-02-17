U of Central Florida, HCA to open $175M teaching hospital March 1

Orlando-based University of Central Florida and Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare plan to open their jointly owned $175 million hospital March 1.

UCF Lake Nona Medical Center, in Orlando's Lake Nona region, is a 64-bed, 204,709-square-foot teaching hospital. It will house a 20-bed emergency department, four operating rooms, six delivery suites, a medical office building, imaging department and cardiac catheterization lab.

The university will have 20 percent ownership of the hospital, and 50 percent of its governance. HCA will have a 80 percent ownership stake in the hospital, and half of the governance, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The organizations broke ground on the hospital in 2018.

