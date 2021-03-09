5 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them in the last two weeks:

1. Sanford plans new hospital in North Dakota

Sanford Health plans to build a hospital and clinic in Williston, N.D., the Sioux Falls, S.D.-based system said March 2.

2. HCA opens Colorado hospital

Denver-based HealthOne, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, opened a new hospital in Centennial, Colo., on March 1.

3. Novant breaks ground on $180M Charlotte medical campus

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health broke ground on its $180 million hospital campus in Charlotte, N.C. The 38-acre campus will include the 168,000-square-foot Novant Health Ballantyne Medical Center and 56,000-square-foot medical office building.

4. UC Davis Health plans $3.75B expansion

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health plans to invest $3.75 billion into a campus expansion that includes ensuring the campus meets the state's new earthquake safety mandates. The preliminary plan calls for building a 16-story inpatient hospital and a five-story pavilion.

5. HCA, U of Central Florida open 64-bed hospital

The University of Central Florida and HCA Healthcare opened their jointly owned $175 million UCF Lake Nona Medical Center in Orlando March 1.

