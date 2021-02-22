6 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them in the last week:

1. Exceptional Healthcare to break ground on Arizona hospital in March

Exceptional Healthcare, a Texas-based hospital group, will break ground in March on its community hospital in Yuma, Ariz.

2. Adena Health to build replacement facility for 25-bed hospital it will acquire

Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System plans to build a replacement facility for Fayette County Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital that will become Adena's fourth hospital.

3. U of Central Florida, HCA to open $175M teaching hospital March 1

Orlando-based University of Central Florida and Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare plan to open their jointly owned $175 million hospital March 1.

4. OhioHealth to build hospital in Pickerington

OhioHealth plans to build its 13th hospital on its Pickerington (Ohio) Medical Campus, the nonprofit Columbus-based health system said.

5. Catholic Health plans to buy 104 acres for new hospital

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health inked an agreement to buy 104 acres of land to build a hospital in Lockport, N.Y.

6. HCA to open Colorado hospital March 1

Denver-based HealthOne, part of HCA Healthcare, has built a new hospital for the first time in 18 years.

