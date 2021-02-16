OhioHealth to build hospital in Pickerington

OhioHealth plans to build its 13th hospital on its existing Pickerington (Ohio) Medical Campus, the nonprofit Columbus-based health system said last week.

The campus has a freestanding emergency department and medical offices. OhioHealth plans to build the hospital on 30 acres of undeveloped land, expanding from the northern side of the campus.

Construction is expected to start this year. The hospital opening is slated for 2023.

"As we continue to learn more about the healthcare needs of the community, we recognize there are additional services we could provide, and now is the time to strengthen and deepen our commitment," said Kevin Lutz, DPM, president of OhioHealth Grove City Methodist Hospital and the executive who also oversees the Pickerington Medical Campus.

