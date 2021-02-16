HCA to open Colorado hospital March 1

Denver-based HealthOne, part of HCA Healthcare, has built a new hospital for the first time in 18 years, according to the Denver Business Journal.

The hospital, in Centennial, Colo., will open March 1 after nearly two years of construction. Centennial Hospital will have 20 beds and is at the site of Centennial Medical Plaza, an outpatient campus, according to the report.

More than 80 people will be hired to staff Centennial Hospital, which will comprise 16 medical/surgical beds and four critical care beds.

