Catholic Health plans to buy 104 acres for new hospital

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health inked an agreement to buy 104 acres of land to build a hospital in Lockport, N.Y., according to local news station WBEN.

The land is spread across multiple parcels, which are under environmental and zoning review.

Catholic Health plans to acquire the land in the next few months and break ground on the hospital by fall.

"We are excited to have found an excellent site for this new state-of-the-art hospital," said Mark Sullivan, president and CEO of Catholic Health. "We are also pleased to share the progress we have made on our promise to build a new hospital campus to serve the needs of the residents across Niagara County."

The hospital will be a one-story, 37,000-square-foot facility that will preserve hospital care in the city of Lockport.

Lockport's only other hospital, Eastern Niagara Hospital, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November 2019 and signed a management agreement with Catholic Health. Under the deal, Catholic Health agreed to take over operation of Eastern Niagara until the new facility is built.

