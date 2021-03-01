Novant breaks ground on $180M Charlotte medical campus

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health recently broke ground on its $180 million hospital campus in Charlotte, N.C.

The new 38-acre campus will include the 168,000-square-foot Novant Health Ballantyne Medical Center and 56,000-square-foot medical office building.

The medical center, slated to open in 2023, is expected to house 36 inpatient beds, a 15-room emergency department and two operating rooms, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

"The residents of Ballantyne and surrounding communities deserve advanced care services in their own backyard. As Charlotte continues to grow, we will continue to grow with it," Saad Ehtisham, president of Novant Health's Charlotte market, said in a Feb. 25 news release. "We’re thrilled to see our vision for a community-focused hospital that delivers safe, quality care in a welcoming environment come to life."

The groundbreaking ceremony took place Feb. 25.

