HCA opens Colorado hospital

Denver-based HealthOne, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, opened a new hospital in Centennial, Colo., on March 1.

The hospital opened after nearly two years of construction. It is the first hospital HealthOne has built in 18 years, according to the Denver Business Journal.

The 20-bed hospital provides care in many specialties, including oncology, women's health, emergency care, orthopedics and neurology. The hospital is at the site of Centennial Medical Plaza, an outpatient campus.



