Georgia hospital plans $700M expansion

Northeast Georgia Medical Center, a 557-bed hospital in Gainesville, is planning a new 11-story patient tower that will cost an estimated $700 million, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

The expansion will add new outpatient observation beds and 144 new inpatient acute care beds. The plan also calls for relocating and expanding the emergency department and expanding surgical services, including the addition of five operating rooms, according to the report.

The hospital said the new patient tower, which could open as early as 2024, will help it meet the growing needs of the surrounding area.

