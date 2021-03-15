NewYork-Presbyterian opens 400,000-square-foot surgery center

NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in New York City opened its six-story, 400,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center, the hospital said March 15.

The Center for Community Health is the largest ambulatory care facility in New York City's Brooklyn borough.

The center offers a variety of services, including oncology, digestive and endoscopy. It has 12 operating rooms for ambulatory surgery, six procedure rooms for other outpatient services and a clinical trials office.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for high-quality care close to home, and we are so pleased to expand access to our care and open this incredible resource for Brooklyn, helping residents spend less time in the hospital and more time living their lives," Steven Corwin, MD, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian, said in a news release.

