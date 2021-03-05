Ballad Health to invest $60M in pediatric network

Ballad Health is investing $60 million in a new pediatric care network, the Johnson City, Tenn.-based health system said March 4.

The Ballad Health Niswonger Children's Network will be a regional system of healthcare and community services in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The system will include two centers for pediatrics: the Center for Perinatal and Neonatal Care and the Center for Pediatric Specialties, both at Niswonger Children's Hospital in Johnson City.

The additions will include a two-story expansion of Niswonger Children's Hospital and a modernization of its neonatal intensive care unit. It will also include a new pediatric emergency department at Indian Path Community Hospital in Kingsport, Tenn., accompanying the hospital's transition into a Center for Women and Babies. The transition will mean some women's and children's services in Kingsport will be consolidated.

The investments will also fuel a partnership between Ballad and ETSU Health in Johnson City to attract new pediatric surgeons to the area.

