TriHealth plans $140M in upgrades for Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati

Cincinnati-based TriHealth plans to invest $140 million in upgrades at its Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

On March 9, TriHealth's board unanimously approved the modernization plan, which calls for the demolition of older buildings and addition of a staff parking garage, larger operating rooms and a 168,000-square-foot, five-story building.

The new building will house an emergency department, radiology, labs and other outpatient services.

"The five-year master facility plan addresses the need for newer and larger operating rooms and support functions such as patient prep and recovery functions, along with modernized facilities to better support our nationally-recognized Good Sam service lines, including neurosciences, cancer, women's health and advanced surgery," TriHealth President and CEO Mark Clement said in statement obtained by the Enquirer.

Construction on the first phase of the project, the staff parking garage, is expected to begin this spring.

