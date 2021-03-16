University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center plans $236M expansion

Cleveland-based University Hospitals is planning a $236 million expansion of its Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, Ohio.

Plans call for building a 216,000-square-foot hospital tower and 78,000-square-foot sports medicine complex. The additions will expand the medical center by more than 68 percent, University Hospitals said in a March 16 news release.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion is expected this year, and the medical center is slated to open in 2023, according to the announcement.

The new buildings will enable the hospital to expand several services, including women and newborn health, sports medicine and emergency care.

