Boca Raton Regional Hospital planning 9-story patient tower

Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital recently filed plans to build a nine-story patient tower on its campus, according to the South Florida Business Journal.

The patient tower would total 437,394 square feet and include private patient rooms, surgical suites and space for graduate education.

Plans also call for demolishing 28,443 square feet of the existing hospital.

The project would end up increasing the number of beds to 417 from 402, and more of them would be in private rooms. The project would also increase the number of parking spaces available at the facility to 1,714 from 1,588, according to the report.

Boca Raton said it plans to hire 103 workers as it expands.

