5 organizations launching nursing programs

Here are five organizations launching or expanding nursing programs:

West Columbia, S.C.-based Lexington Medical Center and the University of South Carolina are expanding their nurse program with a hospital campus built to train nurses.



Providence, R.I.-based Johnson & Wales University is launching an accelerated 16-month nursing program.



Cedarville (Ohio) University's school of nursing will launch a new doctor of nursing practice online degree program this fall.



The Arizona Department of Health Services gave Tempe-based Arizona State University $5.5 million to put toward its nursing program.