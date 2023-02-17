5 organizations launching nursing programs

Mariah Taylor (Email) -

Here are five organizations launching or expanding nursing programs:

  1. Lexington Medical Center plans to build a 52,000-square-foot nursing simulation center and teaching facility at its campus in West Columbia, S.C.

  2. West Columbia, S.C.-based Lexington Medical Center and the University of South Carolina are expanding their nurse program with a hospital campus built to train nurses.

  3. Providence, R.I.-based Johnson & Wales University is launching an accelerated 16-month nursing program.

  4. Cedarville (Ohio) University's school of nursing will launch a new doctor of nursing practice online degree program this fall.

  5. The Arizona Department of Health Services gave Tempe-based Arizona State University $5.5 million to put toward its nursing program.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars