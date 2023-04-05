Penn Highlands Healthcare's plan to support nurses returning to the field

Almost 50 percent of working mothers take an extended leave of absence to raise their children, according to a LinkedIn poll. According to another, 81 percent of married parents report taking a career break after a child is born. And for nurses, taking extended leave can make it challenging to re-enter the profession, but Penn Highlands Healthcare's new program aims to ease that.

The DuBois, Pa.-based health system recently introduced the Return to Work Residency program designed for professionals who hold a nursing degree and may have taken an extended leave from the field. The accelerated educational program allows trained nurses to get back up to speed on the industry and any changes within the profession to re-enter the workforce.

Individuals in the program complete five weeks of training that begins with didactics and ends with clinicals. After completion, they have the opportunity to join Penn Highlands hospitals or other facilities for work.

"This is an excellent opportunity for someone who took time off to raise a family to return to the workforce," Heather Franci, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer at Penn Highlands Healthcare, said in a news release from the health system. "The program serves as a bridge for nurses to build on the skills they already have while acquiring knowledge needed to provide patients with the highest level of care."