Mayo Clinic + U. of Minnesota establish nurse-midwifery program

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis have partnered to launch a nurse-midwifery training program, which is set to begin in the fall of 2024, according to a June 22 news release.

The impetus for the program's creation stemmed in part from Mayo Clinic predictions that the state — and the Midwest — will see an increased need for midwives and maternal care throughout the next decade.

The program will be a hybrid learning program taught by professors from the university and Mayo Clinic experts in midwifery. It will be open by application for students within the University of Minnesota's Doctor of Nursing Practice program, but also for nurses who work within the Mayo Clinic and even externally of the two organizations.

Applications for the new program are set to open in August.