U of Arkansas to offer dual DNP-MBA program

The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville is taking its own approach to combating the ongoing nursing shortage and mounting difficulties in attracting nursing faculty nationwide by preparing its nursing graduates with two degrees.

A dual-degree program will allow nursing students to graduate with a Doctor of Nursing Practice and an Executive Master of Business Administration. Applications for the new program will be accepted through April 1, and courses in the dual program are set to begin sometime later this year, according to a Feb. 22 announcement. Both degree programs are accredited.

"This dual degree program prepares nurses for the highest leadership positions, giving them the opportunity to set policies, identify and act on patient care and the health system's needs, and impact organizational decisions that will improve outcomes at the patient, staff/unit, department, and health care system’s levels," Jessie Casida, PhD, RN, executive director of the Eleanor Mann School of Nursing, said in a press statement.

Positions the dual program's graduates will be well qualified for include C-suite hospital and health systems roles, and the program will benefit those who aim to run their own practices.