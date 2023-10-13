Massachusetts nursing program that faced shutdown remains open

Milton, Mass.-based Labouré College of Healthcare narrowly avoided a July vote that would have shut down its nursing program, but the school was given until Oct. 11 to produce an update on its efforts to correct regulatory deficiencies and remain in operation.

After reviewing Labouré's plan of correction and supporting documents, the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Nursing voted to continue the stay of the program's withdrawal of approval, a spokesperson from the state's Department of Public Health confirmed to Becker's.

As part of these terms, the school must "cease all admissions to the program and limit enrollment in nursing courses for the spring and summer 2024 semesters," and "provide monthly updates to the board on efforts to correct identified regulatory deficiencies," the spokesperson said.

Labouré's nursing program has been on "approval with warning status" from the Board of Registration in Nursing since September 2022, which was prompted by lackluster NCLEX pass rates.

In a statement immediately following the July vote, Labouré published a statement that noted "Upon being placed on warning, significant steps were taken to assist our students. The cohort of students who graduated in December 2022 and took the NCLEX passed at a rate of 81 percent. Self-reported results for students who graduated in Spring 2023 also indicate an 81 percent passage rate. … The improvements made to the Labouré ASN program are measurable, and they are having a direct impact on student success."

While the stay will continue for now, the college will still be brought back before the Board of Registration in Nursing regularly for reviews of its compliance and the need for a continuation of the stayed withdrawal of approval status will be reassessed, the board spokesperson confirmed.

For current students, this means that "the program is operating under the current conditions," and ""all classes are continuing as scheduled," a Labouré spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.