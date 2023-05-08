U of Houston nursing school to use $20M to address workforce shortage 

The University of Houston College of Nursing said it will use a $20 million gift it received to help replenish the workforce in that area.

Announced in connection with National Nurses Week, the gift, donated by alumnus Andy Gessner and his wife, will be used to "strengthen nursing education and research, fund scholarships and fellowships for students and ultimately increase the number of highly educated nurses in the workforce," according to a May 8 article on the university's website.

Additionally, the college will be renamed the Andy and Barbara Gessner College of Nursing in recognition of the contribution.

Three endowed professorships will be created with the gift, with the hope they will attract educators who specialize in healthcare innovation. Other endowments will be established to increase opportunities for education and clinical learning, scholarships, graduate school fellowships and adjunct faculty support.

The Texas Department of State Health services said it expects the nursing shortage in the state to go from its current level of 29,000 to more than 57,000 by 2032, according to the article.