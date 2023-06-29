New Hampshire hospitals launches externship nursing program

Three New Hampshire hospitals are offering a new externship program to nursing students.

The externship program allows students to work with registered nurses at patient bedsides, according to a June 26 news release from Portsmouth Regional Hospital. The paid opportunity is open to students from any school in any state who are in good standing in that program and have passed their fundamental classes. Students pick which departments to work in, ABC affiliate WMUR reported June 28.

The program is offered through Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and is also available at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester and Parkland Medical Center in Derry, the release said.