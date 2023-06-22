AdventHealth, Orlando Health commit $10M to nursing school

AdventHealth and Orlando Health have each invested $5 million to support a new building and tuition assistance for students at UCF College of Nursing in Orlando, Fla.

Once complete, the new building in Lake Nona, Fla., will enable the college to increase enrollment by at least 50 percent and is expected to graduate hundreds of additional nurses each year, according to a joint statement released June 22.

The health systems' donations are also fueling the creation of a scholars program, which will offer tuition assistance to 10 BSN students each year, and a paid summer internship for an additional 10-15 students annually.