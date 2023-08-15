Providence College set to break ground on nursing school

Providence (R.I.) College will break ground on its 100,000-square-foot, $80 million facility to house its new nursing program, The Providence Journal reported Aug. 15.

The program, which launched in September, is the first to be approved in a decade, according to the report. It welcomed 50 students to its fall and winter semester and received more than 1,300 applications. The new building will house the nursing program and all its state-of-the-art equipment.

The program is also incorporating a "well-being and resiliency" program meant to help students learn to relax and unwind so they are less likely to struggle with burnout once in the field, the report said.