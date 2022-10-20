9 recent health system innovation projects, investments

Health systems have been making big investments in tech and spinoff companies and launching other innovation initiatives in 2022.

Here are nine innovation moves Becker's has covered since Sept. 16:

1. Minneapolis-based Allina Health launched hospital-at-home company Inbound Health with a $20 million investment Oct. 18.

2. Cleveland Clinic and IBM started deploying a healthcare quantum computer Oct. 18 at the hospital's main campus. Cleveland Clinic was selected Sept. 30 as a founding partner and the leading health system in the Healthcare Quantum Innovation Hub based in greater Washington, D.C.

3. Mayo Clinic topped off a $120 million, 11-story research tower Oct. 17 in downtown Rochester, Minn., that aims to make scientific breakthroughs for diseases such as cancer.

4. Mayo Clinic was the lead investor in a $1 million bridge financing round for the Patient Co., which is developing a patient-moving tool licensed from Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health, MiBiz reported Oct. 9.

5. Mass General Brigham Ventures, the venture capital arm of Boston-based Mass General Brigham, joined a $26 million investment round Oct. 3 for virtual pediatric mental health treatment platform Instride Health.

6. Northwell Holdings, the venture capital arm of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, invested $3 million Sept. 29 in communication research lab and technology company Hume AI.

7. Mass General Brigham Ventures participated in a $32 million seed funding round Sept. 28 for Rippl, a tech-driven mental healthcare firm focused on older adults.

8. Mayo Clinic expanded its relationship Sept. 21 with artificial intelligence-driven health tech company Nference to use deidentified patient data to help research and discover disease diagnoses and treatments.

9. The Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing in Atlanta opened a $20.6 million simulation learning center Sept. 16 that includes an innovation hub.