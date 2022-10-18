IBM begins installing healthcare quantum computer at Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic and IBM are deploying a healthcare quantum computer at the hospital's main campus.

The IBM-managed quantum computer, expected to be completed in early 2023, is a part of 10-year agreement aimed at advancing the pace of biomedical research through high-performance computing, according to an Oct. 18 press release.

"The current pace of scientific discovery is unacceptably slow, while our research needs are growing exponentially," said Lara Jehi, MD, chief research information officer of Cleveland Clinic. "We cannot afford to continue to spend a decade or more going from a research idea in a lab to therapies on the market. Quantum offers a future to transform this pace, particularly in drug discovery and machine learning."

The announcement comes after Cleveland Clinic was selected as a founding partner and the leading healthcare system in the Healthcare Quantum Innovation Hub based in greater Washington, D.C.