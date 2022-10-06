Cleveland Clinic joins quantum computing innovation hub

Cleveland Clinic has been selected as a founding partner and the leading healthcare system in the Healthcare Quantum Innovation Hub based in greater Washington, D.C.

The innovation hub, developed by Connected DMV, is a new initiative meant to spur collaboration and innovation in the quantum computing industry, according to a Sept. 30 press release.

As the leading healthcare system, Cleveland Clinic will help define quantum's role in the future of healthcare and educate other health systems on quantum computings possibilities.

"We believe quantum computing holds great promise for accelerating the pace of scientific discovery," said Lara Jehi, MD, chief research information officer of Cleveland Clinic. "Quantum, AI and other emerging technologies have the potential to revolutionize medicine, and we look forward to working with partners across healthcare and life sciences to solve complex medical problems and change the course of diseases like cancer, heart conditions and neurodegenerative disorders."

The hub has been awarded $600,000 by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration to further its development.

In total, 25 organizations will be a part of the organization working toward quantum end-use and technology build.