Mayo Clinic expands partnership with AI firm on disease diagnosis, treatment discovery

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has expanded its relationship with artificial intelligence-driven health tech company Nference to use deidentified patient data to help research and discover disease diagnoses and treatments.

As part of the project, the academic health system's data analytics hub, Mayo Clinic Platform, has launched its own version of Nference's nSights platform, called Mayo Clinic Platform_Discover. The project will allow biotech, medical device and diagnostic companies access to the EHR data, which Mayo notes is anonymous and never leaves its system.

"Over the past year, our collaboration with Nference, leveraging nSights, has accelerated clinical decision support and care in significant ways," Mayo Clinic Platform COO Maneesh Goyal said in a Sept. 21 health system news release. "Data-derived insights and knowledge help us accelerate and enhance innovation and meet the unmet needs of patients everywhere."