Emory U nursing school opens $20M learning center

The Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing in Atlanta has opened a $20.6 million simulation learning center.

The Emory Nursing Learning Center is a 70,000-square-foot addition to the nursing school and will serve undergraduate students, continuing education students and advanced practice professionals, according to a Sept. 16 news release. It is equipped with in-person and remote learning capabilities, an innovation hub and a home health lab replicating a small apartment. Its simulation labs feature mock telehealth, clinical and hospital settings.

"We are excited to provide this immersive learning experience for our nurses," said Linda McCauley, RN, PhD, dean of Emory's nursing school. "This realistic environment featuring state-of-the-art classrooms and simulation lab space will uniquely prepare our students to care for patients in a wide variety of clinical and home health settings."