Mass General Brigham, GV, General Catalyst part of $32M funding round for mental healthcare company focused on older adults

Mass General Brigham Ventures, Alphabet-backed GV and General Catalyst are all part of a $32 million seed funding round for Rippl, a tech-driven mental healthcare company focused on older adults.

"Our country's healthcare system is not designed to tackle the needs of seniors with mental health challenges — particularly those struggling with dementia and Alzheimer's disease — leaving many families and caregivers to navigate these complex conditions alone," Rippl CEO and co-founder Kris Engskov said in a Sept. 28 company news release. "We can no longer accept the status quo."

Rippl says it will provide "easy-to-use" technology to give older adults 24/7 access to clinicians from home, online or over the phone. The company plans to open a clinical support center based in Washington state and launch pilot networks in two regions, starting in Seattle.

The funding round was co-led by Arch Venture Partners and General Catalyst.