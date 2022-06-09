Mass General Brigham Ventures: 5 things to know

Boston-based Mass General Brigham operates a venture capital arm to fund healthcare companies that use intellectual property from the health system's own researchers.

In addition to funding the firms, Mass General Brigham Ventures offers clinical, industry and business expertise to help them grow.

Here are five more things to know about Mass General Brigham Ventures:

1. When it was founded:

2008

2. Size:

$450 million across three funds

3. Big companies in its portfolio:

Affinia Therapeutics

Amolyt Pharma

Lyndra Therapeutics

Scorpion Therapeutics

4. Top executives:

Roger Kitterman has been managing partner for 15 years and also serves as executive director of Boston Biomedical Innovation Center.

Carl Berke, PhD, has been a partner for 16 years.

Meredith Fisher, PhD, has been a partner for three years and is co-founding CEO of Mediar Therapeutics.

Julius Knowles has been a partner for eight years and was previously CEO of X-Body Biosciences.

