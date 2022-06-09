Mass General Brigham Ventures: 5 things to know

Boston-based Mass General Brigham operates a venture capital arm to fund healthcare companies that use intellectual property from the health system's own researchers.
In addition to funding the firms, Mass General Brigham Ventures offers clinical, industry and business expertise to help them grow.
Here are five more things to know about Mass General Brigham Ventures:
1. When it was founded:
- 2008
2. Size:
- $450 million across three funds
3. Big companies in its portfolio:
- Affinia Therapeutics
- Amolyt Pharma
- Lyndra Therapeutics
- Scorpion Therapeutics
4. Top executives:
- Roger Kitterman has been managing partner for 15 years and also serves as executive director of Boston Biomedical Innovation Center.
- Carl Berke, PhD, has been a partner for 16 years.
- Meredith Fisher, PhD, has been a partner for three years and is co-founding CEO of Mediar Therapeutics.
- Julius Knowles has been a partner for eight years and was previously CEO of X-Body Biosciences.
5. Noteworthy news:
- A company it was a founding investor for, Amolyt Pharma, said June 1 it had positive results from patients in a phase 2a trial for a potential treatment for hypoparathyroidism, a rare hormone disorder.
- It led a $56 million series B funding round May 17 for SwanBio Therapeutics, a gene therapy company developing treatments for inheritable neurological conditions.
- Its AI fund participated Jan. 13 in a $50 million series B investment for DexCare, a data-driven intelligence firm focused on healthcare access.
- A company it funds, Scorpion Therapeutics, partnered with AstraZeneca on Jan. 7 to develop precision oncology medicine.
- A gene therapy biotech company it funds, Affinia Therapeutics, filed for a $100 million initial public offering Jan. 3.