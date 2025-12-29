Where healthcare is really using AI in 2025: KLAS

Healthcare organizations are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence to improve efficiency and reduce administrative burden, but most remain cautious about deploying AI in high-risk clinical scenarios, a Dec. 29 KLAS Research report found.

The report is based on interviews and surveys with 3,370 respondents from 1,742 healthcare organizations, including provider and payer organizations, conducted throughout 2025. It is a perception report that identifies which AI use cases and vendors are most commonly used or considered by organizations. It does not evaluate vendor performance or market share.

Here are eight key findings from the report: