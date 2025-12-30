Virginia Mason Franciscan Health scales AI: 4 things to know

Tacoma, Wash.-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health has achieved success after scaling AI for several use cases.

Here are four takeaways from a Dec. 29 American Medical Association article:

1. The 10-hospital system, which is part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, started embedding AI into the EHR to identify care gaps several months ago, first for colon cancer screening and then for aortic stenosis. Virginia Mason Franciscan has since increased its colon screening rate by 58%.

2. The organization has been piloting AI for patient note dictation, beginning at St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale, Wash., improving physician engagement and connection with patients.

3. AI-generated discharge summaries have been saving some care team members up to 20-30 minutes per patient. “And if you’re doing three to four or five discharges a day, that adds up,” said Hans Cassagnol, MD, chief medical officer of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

4. AI-enhanced EHR workflows have significantly reduced after-hours work, aka pajama time, for both inpatient and outpatient clinicians.