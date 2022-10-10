Mayo Clinic leads $1M funding round for patient-moving tool licensed from Spectrum Health

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is the lead investor in a $1 million bridge financing round for the Patient Co., which is developing a patient-moving tool licensed from Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health, MiBiz reported Oct. 9.

The Patient Co. has been testing the SimPull device, which started with an idea from a clinician, at Spectrum Health and Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System, according to the story.

"Unfortunately, we've all seen firsthand how some colleagues have been injured transferring patients," Tony Bailey, a clinical innovation consultant at Sparrow Health, told MiBiz. "The good news is this device automates that process while streamlining day-to-day operations."

In 2021, Spectrum Health was an investor in the $1 million capital round for the Patient Co. that also included Quantum Medical Concepts, the venture capital arm of the Michigan State Medical Society, according to the story.