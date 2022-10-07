Spectrum Health Ventures: Key things to know

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health has a venture capital arm that invests in companies aligned with its strategic vision that can enhance its clinical operations, focusing on those with experienced management teams and revenue streams of $1 million or more.

Founded in 2017 with $100 million, Spectrum Health Ventures avoids funding class III medical devices, pharmaceuticals or biotech, and pre-revenue firms.

More things to know about Spectrum Health Ventures:

Noteworthy companies in its portfolio

Top executives

  • Scott McLean, managing director
  • Christian Rische, principal
  • Dan Smith, director of commercialization

Recent headlines

  • Invested in tech-based cost-cycle company SpendMend on Sept. 22.
  • Participated in a $24 million series A funding round Aug. 17 for KeyCare, a digital health company built with Epic.
  • Was joined by Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System on June 9 in investing in outsourced pharmaceutical compounder Leiters.

