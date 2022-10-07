Spectrum Health Ventures: Key things to know

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health has a venture capital arm that invests in companies aligned with its strategic vision that can enhance its clinical operations, focusing on those with experienced management teams and revenue streams of $1 million or more.

Founded in 2017 with $100 million, Spectrum Health Ventures avoids funding class III medical devices, pharmaceuticals or biotech, and pre-revenue firms.

More things to know about Spectrum Health Ventures:

Noteworthy companies in its portfolio

Top executives

Scott McLean, managing director

Christian Rische, principal

Dan Smith, director of commercialization

Recent headlines